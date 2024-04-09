DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.68.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
