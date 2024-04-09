DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

