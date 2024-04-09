DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.98. 1,110,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,568,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

DXC Technology Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,860 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after purchasing an additional 267,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

