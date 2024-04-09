Dynex (DNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $61.16 million and $2.50 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 87,425,963 coins and its circulating supply is 87,428,369 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 87,386,122.67379436. The last known price of Dynex is 0.71781324 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,583,273.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

