e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,386 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.79. 1,308,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,779. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

