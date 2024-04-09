Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $311.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $244.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.20.

Shares of EXP opened at $266.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $135.31 and a 12 month high of $272.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

