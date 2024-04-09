Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $373.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

