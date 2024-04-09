Eastern Bank Purchases 137 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

