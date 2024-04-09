Eastern Bank Purchases 24,009 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 175.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,671,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,126,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
