Eastern Bank Purchases 24,009 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 175.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,671,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,126,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.