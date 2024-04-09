Eastern Bank Sells 79,569 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79,569 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. boosted its stake in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

