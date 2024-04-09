Eastern Bank Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $532.23 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

