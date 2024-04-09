Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

