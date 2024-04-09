Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
