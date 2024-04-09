Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $238.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.23. 72,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,506,000 after purchasing an additional 424,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

