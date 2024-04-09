E&G Advisors LP Acquires 279 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

