E&G Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Everest Group stock opened at $381.11 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.28.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

