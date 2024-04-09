E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $266.06 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

