E&G Advisors LP Has $232,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

