EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 971,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,187,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
EHang Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
