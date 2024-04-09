EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 971,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,187,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

EHang Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of EHang by 24.2% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in shares of EHang by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after buying an additional 155,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

