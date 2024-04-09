Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of Elastic worth $875,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 373,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,866. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

