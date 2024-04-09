Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

ELV stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.18. 65,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

