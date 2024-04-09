Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

ELV stock opened at $510.00 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

