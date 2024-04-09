Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $511.73. 563,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.58 and its 200 day moving average is $479.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.