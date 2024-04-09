Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 2,415 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 108,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

