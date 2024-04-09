Energi (NRG) Trading 19.5% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Energi has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $594,229.81 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00068563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,569,893 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

