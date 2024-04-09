Energi (NRG) Trading 19.5% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Energi has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $594,229.81 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00068563 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010577 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00023852 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015769 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003754 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005935 BTC.
Energi Coin Profile
NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,569,893 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.
Buying and Selling Energi
