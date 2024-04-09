Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $83,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

EPD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 959,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,158. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

