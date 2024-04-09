EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $215.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001289 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001408 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,520,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,524,041 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

