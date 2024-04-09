EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider David Robert Pirouet Buys 2,895 Shares

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet bought 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,284.60 ($5,422.86).

David Robert Pirouet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, David Robert Pirouet purchased 4,615 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £160 ($202.51) per share, with a total value of £738,400 ($934,565.24).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.92) on Tuesday. EPE Special Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 143.17 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 183 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.48. The company has a market cap of £45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.81 and a beta of 0.96.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

