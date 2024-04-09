Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $291.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of EFX opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

