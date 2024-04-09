Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 9th (AGI, AUGX, HLI, LUN, MC, MODN, MS, PIPR, RJF, TPG)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 9th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$27.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.75.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

