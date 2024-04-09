ERC20 Price Down 66.1% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 44.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 66.1% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and $6,307.67 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014431 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001517 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,961.24 or 0.99979836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010937 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00132697 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0334679 USD and is down -55.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,063.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

