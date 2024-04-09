ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (AMND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.66.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMND stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

