ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (AMND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.66.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AMND stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.