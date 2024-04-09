ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on April 22nd

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.56.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of AMNA stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $42.69.
