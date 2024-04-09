ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Plans Dividend of $0.46

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4599 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BDCZ opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.