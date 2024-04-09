ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1532 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFL opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.99.
