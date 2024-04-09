ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Price Performance

HDLB stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

