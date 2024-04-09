ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (BDCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.2785 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN’s previous dividend of $1.19.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BDCX opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $35.05.

