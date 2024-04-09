Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises about 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Exact Sciences worth $48,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,690,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at $398,926.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

View Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

