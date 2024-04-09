eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Up 4.6%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 194,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,081,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get eXp World alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

eXp World Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -178.67 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eXp World by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $3,771,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,165,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.