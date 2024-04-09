Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $104.83 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.