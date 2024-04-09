Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 32,605 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50.

CYTK stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 1,224,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,140. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,754,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

