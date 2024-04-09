Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of Fair Isaac worth $144,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $100,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,238.72 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $664.41 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,266.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

