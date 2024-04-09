FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

