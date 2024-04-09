Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

FRT opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $743,378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

