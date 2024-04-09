Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

