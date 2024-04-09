Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.9 %

FIS opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.