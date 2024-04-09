Financial Analysis: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, suggesting that its share price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OptimizeRx and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 5 0 2.83 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 42.60%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than RTCORE.

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.23 -$11.44 million ($0.80) -13.90 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -21.88% -9.24% -8.71% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RTCORE beats OptimizeRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow. The company also offers Social Network Banner Messaging solution to deliver banner messaging to HCPs within their social network apps; Institutional Account-based Banner Messaging solution that provides its clients access to delivering banner messaging online and on the intranets of targeted health system accounts; and Financial Messaging solution, which provides prescribers visibility to branded copay offers and other patient support programs directly within their electronic health record and/or e-Prescribe systems. In addition, it provides Patient Engagement, a technology solution that provides digital messaging services through its cloud-based Mobile Health Messenger platform; HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance; and Therapy Initiation Workflow, a group of digital solutions that focuses on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

