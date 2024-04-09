Financial Guidance Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises about 6.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 2.65% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,363 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

