Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $5.24 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 90.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 178.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 12.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter valued at $579,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 6,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $555.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

