Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 291,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

