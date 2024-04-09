Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 8,016 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 12.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 339,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. 1,046,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,736. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

