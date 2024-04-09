Financial Review: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.58% -6.30% -4.08% Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38%

Volatility and Risk

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $805.21 million 0.39 -$15.85 million ($0.35) -10.46 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.86 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -4.33

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 4 1 0 2.20 Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 60.52%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Beyond.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Beyond on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

